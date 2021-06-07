Ohio State issues alert of scam targeting international students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo via WSPA

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued an alert warning of a scam targeting the school’s international students.

OSU said scammers are using cloned phone numbers from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s (SEVP) Responce Center (703-603-3400) or Homeland Security Investigations office (757-441-6533) to target nonimmigrant students.

The scammers claim to be SEVP representatives and ask the students to provide their immigration information such as their Alien Registration Number of Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record, information or face deportation.

Anyone who suspects they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it online to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Click here for tips from OSU on how students can protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss