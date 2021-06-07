Ohio State issues alert of scam targeting international students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued an alert warning of a scam targeting the school’s international students.

OSU said scammers are using cloned phone numbers from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s (SEVP) Responce Center (703-603-3400) or Homeland Security Investigations office (757-441-6533) to target nonimmigrant students.

The scammers claim to be SEVP representatives and ask the students to provide their immigration information such as their Alien Registration Number of Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record, information or face deportation.

Anyone who suspects they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it online to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Click here for tips from OSU on how students can protect themselves.