LIVE: Ohio State holds virtual commencement ceremony

Ohio State holds virtual commencement ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State is hosting its first virtual commencement ceremony Sunday.

The Ohio State University says it will give out more than 12,000 diplomas during the live-streamed ceremony on May 3, as a result to the state’s ban on mass gatherings.

Sunday’s ceremony will include speeches by OSU President Michael Drake and other university leaders, who will address the graduates live from Ohio Stadium while practicing social distancing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the commencement address from his home.

The virtual commencement begins at noon. It can be streamed live by clicking here.

