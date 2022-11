COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio State honored 23 Buckeye seniors before Saturday’s football game against Michigan to celebrate their final time inside Ohio Stadium as players.

The 23 senior players:

Lloyd McFarquhar

Ryan Smith

Tanner McCalister

Palaie Gaoteote

Michael O’Shaughnessy

Harry Miller

Marcus Crowley

Noah Ruggles

Jerron Cage

Josh Proctor

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Cam Brown

Dawand Jones

Matt Jones

Taron Vincent

Xavier Johnson

Bradley Robinson

Teradja Mitchell

Ronnie Hickman

Mitch Rossi

Zach Harrison

Tyler Friday

Kam Babb