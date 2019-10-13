OSHP trooper, another motorist in Licking County crash flown to hospital

HEBRON (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and another driver involved in a crash in Licking County on Sunday have been flown to an area hospital.

The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on State Route 37 north of Interstate 70 in Hebron on Sunday. State Route 37, which is also known as Lancaster Road, is closed in both directions.

The front of the trooper’s cruiser is heavily damaged and is in a cornfield beside a Marathon Gas station on Route 37.

The identity and the condition of the trooper and the other motorist have not been released.

Troopers are investigating the incident and have not yet released any information about what caused the crash.

