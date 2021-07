MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An OVI checkpoint will be held by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, and other law enforcement agencies, Friday night in Madison County.

Troopers say the checkpoint will take place between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., along U.S. 42 near the city of London.

According to the OSHP, the checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with a saturation of patrols in order to combat alcohol-related crashes, say troopers.