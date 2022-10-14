COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The tattoo policy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol became a little more lenient on Friday.

Effective immediately, current and future troopers are permitted to wear a long-sleeve uniform shirt to conceal their tattoos, Col. Charles Jones, who joined the patrol in August, announced in a news release. Before the change, troopers could not have tattoos that are visible in a short-sleeve shirt.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people

of Ohio,” James said. “With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve.”

Troopers with visible tattoos will be required to wear the long-sleeve uniform at all times, James said.