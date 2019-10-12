Ohio State Four-Miler brings crowds to the ‘Shoe on bye week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Even though it’s a bye week for the Buckeyes, the Horseshoe was packed with OSU fans Saturday.

More than 15,000 people showed up for the seventh annual Ohio State Four-Miler.

Before and after the race, a tailgate party included food, music, and games.

Guests could pick a duck at the duck pond for a chance to win major prizes.

The run wound its way through the OSU campus.

Runners also got the ultimate fan experience — crossing the finish line in the middle of Ohio Stadium.

“Finishing on the 50 was kind of a childhood dream, even though I’m not playing football,” said one runner. “But still, it was a great, great atmosphere.”

Part of the proceeds raised by the race and duck pond tickets will benefit the Urban and Shelly Meyer Cancer Research Fund.