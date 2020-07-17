Ohio State: Former Buckeye and NBA All-Star Michael Redd will deliver commencement address

COLUMBUS,Ohio (WCMH) – Michael Redd will address the summer Ohio State graduates on August 9.

Ohio State announced that Redd, former NBA All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks and Olympic gold medalist, will be delivering the commencement address to the summer graduates.

Nearly 1,600 graduates will be honored during the virtual ceremony. The event will be livestreamed from the Schottenstein Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No students or guests will be present.

We are pleased to welcome Buckeye basketball great Michael Redd to speak to our summer graduates and their family and friends,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron in a press release, “Michael was a leader on the court for Ohio State and continues to lead off the court in the Columbus community. His commitment to excellence as an athlete and an entrepreneur will inspire our graduates as they prepare to lead in their communities.”

Redd was elected into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Read the full release here.