COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has officially scheduled its annual spring football game for 12 p.m. on Saturday April, 15.

Tickets for the spring game will go on sale 10 a.m. on February 10.

The biggest thing to watch during the game will be the quarterback competition since C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week.

Rising junior Kyle McCord will be competing with rising sophomore Devin Brown for the QB1 position throughout spring practice.