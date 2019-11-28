Ohio State football players volunteer at Lifecare Alliance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The biggest game of year is just a few days away.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes aren’t on the field, the team is giving back. Football players volunteered their time to help seniors at Lifecare Alliance the day before thanksgiving. This is Roen McCullough’s second year volunteering.

“My grandma gets assistance from Lifecare Alliance and I know how much it means to her. Seeing her and other seniors like that, It hits home for me. Anything I can do to help them and serve them really makes an impact on myself,” said McCullough

In addition to volunteering, he uses this time to give both seniors and kids a positive message.

“The Buckeyes are all about helping those who support us. Personal reasons for me, I like sharing the gospel with people. I like living a life like Jesus,” said McCullough.

The team helped bag dog food for pets, serve meals, put up a Christmas tree, and take pictures with fans and seniors.

This is the 7th year they’ve done this.