Ohio State football announces home-and-home series with Georgia

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: The Ohio State Buckeyes sing the school’s alma mater after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-7 at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’ll be the Buckeyes versus the Bulldogs in an upcoming series for the Ohio State football program.

On Thursday, it was announced that Ohio State and the University of Georgia had agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons. Ohio State will make its first trip to Georgia’s Sanford Stadium Sept. 14, 2030, while Georgia will visit Ohio Stadium for the first time on Aug. 30, 2031.

The games will represent the first regular season contests for Ohio State vs. a Southeastern Conference opponent since the 1987 and 1988 seasons, when Ohio State played a home-and-home series with LSU. The Tigers and Buckeyes played at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 24, 1988, a 36-33 Ohio State victory in the last Ohio Stadium game featuring an SEC school. Ohio State has played 85 non-conference home games since.

“This is going to be a terrific series for fans of both programs to look forward to down the road,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State University Deputy Athletics Director, said. “This series is a testament to our commitment to scheduling and playing really good intersectional contests. It’s these kind of games that make for memorable experiences for our student-athletes.”

According to a release, Ohio State now has five home-and-home series and 10 total games scheduled with Power 5 teams in the next 12 years, including:

2020 – at Oregon

2021 – Oregon

2022 – Notre Dame

2023 – at Notre Dame

2024 – at Washington

2025 – at Texas

2025 – Washington

2026 – Texas

2030 – at Georgia

2031 – Georgia