INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCMH) — The Big Ten Championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin is being played on a neutral field, but it feels a lot like a home game for the Buckeyes.

Before the game even started, fans had the O-H-I-O cheer going around the stadium.

Stadium O-H-I-O already going around the stadium. Crowd is overwhelmingly Buckeye fans. #B1GChampionship pic.twitter.com/8B8lQCzyYQ — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) December 8, 2019

Lucas Oil Stadium seats 70,000 people. It’s safe to say Buckeye fans make up the majority.