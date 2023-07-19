COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair returns July 26 with several rides, entertainment, food and more.
Along with old attractions, there are also additions coming to the fairgrounds. NBC4 has compiled a list of new events, food and other attractions fairgoers can enjoy this year.
Foods
- Avalanche Floats – Funky Flamingo
- Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich – Funky Flamingo
- Cookie Dough Explosion – Funky Flamingo
- Crawfish Bowls – Big G’s Food Service
- Deviled Eggs – Ohio Poultry Association
- Dipped Cookie Dough – Funky Flamingo
- Dipped Fruit – Funky Flamingo
- Flaming Hot Cheeto Burger – Dickerson & Kenna
- Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes – Prowant Speciality Company
- Gelato Tacos and Nachos – Funky Flamingo
- Giant Shaved Gourmet Ice – Concessions by Cox
- Homemade Gelato – Funky Flamingo
- Mac and Cheese Bowl – Concessions by Cox
- Nacho Sundae – North American Food Service Inc.
- Tornados – Funky Flamingo
For more on the new food descriptions and specials, click here.
Activities
- Touch-a-truck: Explore different vehicles from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Agriculture at the Youth Exploration Space Lawn.
- Moo U Guided Barn Tours
- Ohio History Connection and Ohio Village: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the fair.
Entertainers
- Barrel O’ Fun Magic Show: August 1-6 at Entertainment Alley
- The Farmers Daughter Show: July 26-31 at Entertainment Alley
- Major League Circus Show: July 26-31 at Entertainment Alley
- The Reflector & Sparkle
- Roberto the Magnificent: August 1-6
For a full list of attractions, activities and more, follow this link.