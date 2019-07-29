How the Ohio State Fair preps for severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Staff at the Ohio State Fair are keeping a close eye on the skies during fair week.

With a chance of severe weather, teams are watching for anything that could force them to suspend rides and activities.

The Department of Agriculture, Ohio State Highway Patrol, ride company Talley Amusements, Inc. and the third party inspectors it hires all look at radar for incoming severe weather and stay in constant contact to pass along alerts.

Rain could affect traction for roller coasters and lightning and high winds could create concerns for taller rides.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources also explains lightning could suspend water activities, like the kayak pond at the ODNR Park.

Staff shared how the fair is planning ahead for severe weather and what you can do to be weather-aware.

Catch that story tonight on NBC4.