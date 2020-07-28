Ohio State Fair butter cow tradition lives on with virtual DIY contest

The traditional butter cow and calf are a mainstay of the annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair. This year’s display pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Although the fairgrounds are empty this year, the tradition of the Ohio State Fair butter cow will go on, but in a more hands-on way.

This American Dairy Association Mideast butter cow will be celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fair lovers are encouraged to build their own butter cow for the chance to win a prize.

From July 28 through Aug. 9, novice sculptors are encouraged to comment with a photo of their butter cow on ADA Mideast’s Facebook page or share their image with #BuildYourButterCow on ADA Mideast’s Twitter or Instagram.

The winning DIY sculpture will be announced Aug. 10. and will YETI cooler from the ADA Midwest.

If you need some help figuring out where to start, Paul Brooke, who has served as the butter cow display’s lead sculptor for 20 years, offers step-by-step video instruction to help butter cow enthusiasts sculpt their own mini cow.

