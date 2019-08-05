Ohio State Fair attendance figures released

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2019 Ohio State Fair reached over 900.000 visitors this year, an increase over 2018’s attendance number.

According to numbers released by the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 934,925 attendees entered the gates during the fair’s 12-day run.

The number is approximately 3 percent more than in 2018.

“This year’s weather was absolutely beautiful, and hundreds of thousands of Ohioans turned out to celebrate our great state and experience all that the Fair has to offer,” said general manager Virgil Strickler. “Some of the most popular aspects each year are the animals, education, food, art, and rides. We are so thankful for the many people who worked hard all year long to make this a great Fair.”

The annual Ohio State Fair, held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, celebrates agriculture – the state’s largest industry – and is well-known across the country for traditions including the famed butter cow and calf, the unique eight-acre Natural Resources Park, and one of the largest youth livestock shows in the nation.

The 2020 Ohio State Fair will run July 29 – Aug. 9.