COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair announced that a free concert has been added to the schedule to take place on July 28.

The new concert will feature the superband Generation Radio, a group that features members from other bands like Chicago and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Among Generation Radio’s members is Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus, a Columbus-native.

The July 28 show was originally set to be headlined by Toby Keith, who was forced to cancel the concert after revealing he was diagnosed with cancer in June.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for all the concerts are on sale. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Generation Radio with special guest Alex Miller (FREE)

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m.: The Drifters (FREE)

Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m.: Ice Cube

Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun