Ohio State Fair accident leads to industry safety standard proposals

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCMH) — Our Inspecting the Inspectors investigation takes us to New Orleans where Ohio’s Fireball tragedy is leading to change.

This week NBC4 is the only news team in New Orleans working to get you answers.

Friday, a dozen new safety standards are expected to go up for a vote; an effort to keep you and your family safe.

Hundreds of safety experts in the ride industry are tackling the tough question-how to prevent another accident.

“It was a wake-up call for us,” said ASTM member Bob Johnson. “We needed to react quickly in this case.”

ASTM International is the standards-setting group for the industry. Members said what happened in Ohio rocked the entire industry to its core.

“When this happened my phone was ringing off the hook for days. Media from all over the world. I have never seen the reaction like we saw in the state with this incident, ever,” said Johnson.

Members are discussing 12 new safety recommendations, everything from how to better detect corrosion, to more requirements for inspectors who sign off on rides.

“Sometimes we have to be reactionary of accidents, but we jumped right into it and we’re trying to do the best we can to develop the best, safest standards for not just the United States, but the world,” said ASTM Member Jeff Borba.

Turning a terrible accident into an opportunity to be better.

Friday is when the group will put forward the proposed changes for a vote. Ultimately, it’s up to each state to decide whether or not to follow them. The ride industry is not federally regulated. It’s up to individual states to make and enforce their own rules. And, all states are different.