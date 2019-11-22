Ohio State drains Mirror Lake prior to Michigan week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Students cited for trespassing after jumping into Mirror Lake

(File Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced Mirror Lake has been drained a week prior to the Buckeye’s game against Michigan. 

In a statement, OSU said in part, “The safety of our campus community is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and with the university’s focus on safety at top of mind, we are sharing that Mirror Lake has been temporarily drained. The lake will be refilled at a later date.” 

A former tradition had students jump into the lake leading up to OSU’s game against Michigan. In 2015 a student was killed after jumping into the lake. 

The statement from the University also reminded the public that entering the lake, or empty lake basin, is considered criminal trespassing.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools