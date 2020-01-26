Ohio State Chef prepares oven roasted spaghetti squash on NBC4 Today

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Jim Warner Program Director, Culinary Outreach at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center prepares oven roasted spaghetti squash with roma tomato marinara on NBC4 Today.

Roasted spaghetti squash:

1 Spaghetti Squash

Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and Pepper

Cut Squash in ½ length wise. Remove seeds; sprinkle inside with olive oil and salt and pepper. Place cut side down in roasting pan. Roast at 350 for 45-60 minutes. Squash is ready when hull is soft to the touch. Let cool for 30 minutes.

Roasted Roma Marinara:

24 Roma Tomatoes-cut in ½ length wise

8-10 Garlic Cloves

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Heat oven to 450. Lay tomatoes in a single layer on a roasting pan. Sprinkle with olive oil, garlic cloves, and salt and pepper. Roast about 30 minutes or until they start to caramelize. Let cool. Puree in food processor. Heat for serving, add chopped basil. Add snipped chives. Top sautéed spaghetti squash with sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan Reggiano.

Squash Preparation

Spoon Squash out of shells. Being careful of squash strands. Sauté in non stick pan with olive oil. Add chopped basil, chives, salt and pepper, and garlic oil to accent flavor. Place on place, top with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. For a real treat, top with Montrachet goat cheese.