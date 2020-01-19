Ohio State chef makes lemon basil vegetable pasta on NBC4 Today

David Brue, Culinary Director and Assistant Director of Hospital Nutrition Services at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, makes Lemon Basil Vegetable Orecchiette on NBC4 Today.

Ingredients:

  1. 3T Olive Oil for pasta water
  2. 1 cup Uncooked Orecchiette pasta
  3. 2 Qts Water
  4. ¼ cup Asparagus, diced on a bias
  5. ¼ cup Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
  6. ¼ cup Vidalia Spring Onions
  7. ¼ cup Swiss Chard, rough chopped
  8. 2 cloves Garlic, minced fresh
  9. 1T Basil, chiffonade
  10. 3T Butter
  11. 2 Lemons, Juiced and strained
  12. 2 Lemons, Zested
  13. Garnish Pecorino Romano
  14. ¼ tsp Red Chili Flake
  15. To Taste Salt

Instructions:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a 4 quart sauce pan. Add olive oil and salt. Cook pasta until al dente, roughly 10 – 12 minutes. Drain and chill. Set aside until ready to use.

While pasta is cooking, cut tomatoes in half and roast them in the oven at 350° for 6-8 minutes or until they start to blister. Remove from oven and set aside until ready to use.

In a small skillet, heat up butter and sauté garlic, Vidalia onions, Swiss chard and asparagus. Cook for 3-4 minutes just until vegetables are al dente.

Add pasta, tomatoes, red chili flake, lemon juice and zest, and season with salt. Toss until heated thoroughly. Place on plate or bowl and garnish with Pecorino Romano and fresh basil.

