Ohio State campaign sets goal of $4.5B from 1 million donors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has set its largest fundraising target in its history — $4.5 billion from 1 million donors.

The campaign announced Friday comes as the university celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

President Michael Drake told The Columbus Dispatch the campaign is intended to be historic and in line with the sesquicentennial. It banks on Ohio State’s increasing student qualifications and diversity, recent research successes and high patient volume and satisfaction at its Wexner Medical Center.

This public phase of the campaign is dubbed “Time and Change,” borrowing a phrase from the school’s alma mater. The “quiet phase,” ongoing since October 2016, has generated over $1.7 billion from nearly 500,000 donors.

Drake said the campaign has no deadline. He estimates it could last four to five years.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com