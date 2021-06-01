Ohio Stadium eats: Barrio will sell tacos and margaritas at football games this fall

Cleveland-based Barrio will be opening at Campus Partners’ 15th & High project this summer and will have a stand inside Ohio Stadium in the fall. (Dan Eaton)

Ohio State fans will be able to enjoy tacos and margaritas alongside Buckeye football this fall.

Barrio Tacos is joining the mix of offerings at Ohio Stadium.

The Cleveland-based restaurant chain was tapped by Levy Restaurants, which operates concessions at the stadium. It will be in section 10A starting with first home game Sept. 11.

“We’re really privileged to be a part of the stadium and the game day experience,” Columbus partner Jason Beudert said.

It will be selling Barrio Boxes which include two tacos and a choice of guacamole, queso blanco, salsa roja or vegan queso and chips. The menu also will have full appetizers of chips and dips.

There will be margaritas as well. The 20-ounce house margaritas will be served in a plastic mason jar.

Though the stand will take walk-up orders, fans also can order through their phones either by scanning QR menu codes that will be posted around the stadium or using the Ohio State app. Fans ordering that will get an alert when they can pick up their food from the stand.

This is the second team-up between Barrio and Ohio State. The restaurant chain earlier this year was announced as the anchor eatery tenant in the 15th and High project.

Barrio plans to open a 4,000-square-foot restaurant there complete with 20-foot ceilings that will allow for a mezzanine. It also will feature an additional 1,100 square feet of patio space facing the student courtyard planned in the project.

That’s a couple of high-profile additions for the brand which just entered the Columbus market last fall. Its first local restaurant opened in the former Winking Lizard space at 1416 W. 5th Ave. near Grandview Heights.

It’s one name in a surging local taco landscape. Condado and Local Cantina both continue to expand around Central Ohio while out-of-town operators like Barra Tacos out of Sandusky and Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos which is available via a ghost kitchen are now open as well. Even fast food brands see demand in the local market as regional chains Taco John’s and Del Taco both are expanding here.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.