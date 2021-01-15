Ohio small businesses prepares for second round of PPP loans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Small businesses across Ohio are ready to get their applications for the second round of PPP loans. The process starting this week, but many still waiting to start the process.

We spoke to two women in business, one who owns a party and gift store, the other a neighborhood take out spot.

They say this time of the year is slow and another round of funding will help them maintain throughout the pandemic.

No lines and an empty parking lot.

“I just continue to get up and come out here, come to work and try to make things happen you know,” said Dorothea Carter.

She wants to keep her dream going and is hoping for a second round of PPP for her business, Shrimp Lips.

“Moving forward we gonna apply but you can never tell, you never can tell. Like the stimulus stuff a lot of people didn’t get that stimulus, they’re still waiting on the first stimulus!”

The loan applications started this week, but it is a staggered process.

“That was one of the critiques on the first round of the PPP, a little under a year ago, is that we did miss some smaller businesses, so this is to address that concern,” said Rob Scott. He’s the Regional Administrator for US Small Business Administration for the Great Lakes Region.

“Hopefully this will be the last kicker in order to make sure they survive as a small business owner and that their employees are still employed by the business and stay engaged with the business, he added.

Olivera Bratich says her business, Wildcat Gift and Party, benefitted back in June, but that money only lasted so long.

“Devastatingly slow our sales are down over 50 percent than last year,” she said.

She’s also waiting to file, saying it’s about keeping her staff on payroll.

“We don’t have employee number 7102, we have Amanda, we have people that we know and care about and we want to save their jobs.”

Applications will open for all businesses starting on Tuesday.

Click here for SBA resources regarding PPP loans.