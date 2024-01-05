MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Ski resorts in central Ohio are feeling more optimistic about this season after it’s been a challenging one up until this point.

Snow Trails opened for a few days before Christmas but had to suspend operations due to mild weather. Temperatures were not cold enough for the resort in Mansfield to make snow. Over the past few days, it resumed snow making and reopened Friday.

“We’ve been making so much snow the last couple days here. It was great to have cooler temperatures arrive but then even colder temperatures last night. And we’ll turn on our snow making system and just really pound the slopes, cover it white.” said Nate Wolleson, Marketing Manager at Snow Trails.

There is now about eight to 24 inches of snow across the resort.

“There’s so much excitement in the air,” Wolleson said. “The feeling is incredible when you see snow cover.”

Skiers and snowboarders were in line well before the noon re-opening. It was Matthew Wiles’ first time on the slopes this season. He grew up a few minutes from the resort and lives in Columbus now.

“I was watching the webcams last night every hour watching it develop, checking them in the middle of the night, so it’s everything. I love it, when it’s like this it feels like home,” he said.

The team at Snow Trails is hopeful with the snow that’s been made so far and snow they will continue to make, they’ll be able to get through any warmer days the season might bring, according to Wolleson.

“It’s beyond awesome. These guys really did a good job with what they had to work with weather wise. But look at it,” Denny Rohwer, said from the top of one of the trails.

Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield is opening Saturday for its first time this season. There will be complimentary cookies and stickers, according to the resort.