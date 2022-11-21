COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part.

Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon from Monday until Nov. 28 for its 368 gas stations that carry that type, including the ones in Ohio. The week’s price at Sheetz for unleaded gas is nearly two dollars lower than the national average, which sits at $3.64 as of Monday morning.

In June, Sheetz offered a similar promotion dramatically lowering its gas prices for unleaded 88 and ethanol 85 flex to more than one dollar below the national average. Unleaded 88 is one of several common types of gasoline, with unleaded 89 through 94 all showing up in various other gas stations, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The numbers stand for the octane rating of the gas. The U.S. Department of Energy said the rating can tell how well the fuel will resist engine knocking, which is when fuel burns unevenly in the engine and potentially causes damage to the engine’s cylinder and pistons, according to Firestone Auto Care. Most cars can use unleaded 87, but some luxury cars require higher-grade gas types to work with their high-performance engines.

The U.S. Department of Energy breaks octane ratings down as follows:

Unleaded 87 – Regular grade gas

Unleaded 88 through 90 – Midgrade

Unleaded 91 through 94 – Premium

Specifically, Sheetz said the following kinds of cars can use its unleaded 88 gas:

Cars made in 2001 or later

Light-duty trucks

SUVs

Flex fuel cars

The best way to know what kind of gas to use in a car, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, is to check a car’s owner’s manual to see what octane rating its manufacturer recommends using. However, the government agency also said while gas rated lower than the manual requires can damage a car’s engine, it’s possible to use gas at a higher octane rating than what the manual says.

Sheetz said its lower gas prices were extended to “offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sheetz CEO and President Travis Sheetz.

View the map below to find a nearby Sheetz location.