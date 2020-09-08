Ohio sets hearing for $214 million Pickaway Solar Project

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Power Siting Board has scheduled an Oct. 22 public hearing on a 199.6-megawatt solar farm in Pickaway County in south-central Ohio, Kallanish Energy reports.

The $214 million project will occupy about 1,375 acres within a larger 2,276-acre tract for the alternating current facility.

The solar farm is being developed by Atlanta Farms Solar Project LLC, a subsidiary of Savion LLC.

It will be located in Deer Creek and Perry townships near the village of Williamsport.

The facility is expected to begin service in 2022.

It will produce enough electricity to power about 70,000 homes.

The project will create 575 construction jobs and up to five full-time permanent jobs.