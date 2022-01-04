COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Portman said he took an at-home COVID test Monday evening before returning to Washington D.C. and tested positive. He said he is asymptomatic and feels fine.

He released the following statement on his plans while he recovers from COVID-19:

“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.” U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)