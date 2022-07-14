COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unlike other members of his party, Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman says the January 6th committee is proving what he believed all along — Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

“I called it an attack on democracy,” Sen. Portman said. “I said early on that the election was over that there was not fraud.”

Portman says he chaired a senate investigation into the January 6th insurrection that revealed many of the same things shared thus far by the committee. But those hearing have revealed a few new details from witnesses who never before spoke publicly about what Trump knew and when he knew it.

“I’m not surprised by it but I do think that information being out there is important,” Portman said. “I think transparency is a good thing.”

The January 6th committee is scheduled for one final hearing next week with testimony expected from former White House counsel Pat Cippiloni and new information about Trump’s attempted call to a White House support staff member who was in talks with the January 6th panel about possible testimony. The call from Trump will be discussed as possible witness tampering.

But while the committee gets ready to wrap up its examination of the January 6th uprising, Portman is beginning a legislative battle for what will be called the Electoral Count Act to make sure this never happens again.

“You will see probably a proposal, a bipartisan proposal, on that in the next few days even that basically says the vice president should not have a role in being able to overturn an election,” Portman said. “In this case, Vice President Pence chose not to, but there is a lot of legal ambiguity here in what the vice president’s role is.”

Portman says the role of the vice president in confirming the votes in a presidential election should merely be ministerial.

“It shouldn’t be taking the votes from a state like Ohio that have been certified and changing them,” he said. “That’s not the role of the vice president.”