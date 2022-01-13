COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There has been a steady increase of initial jobless claims in Ohio during the past three weeks.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there were 17,469 initial jobless claims filed for the week ending January 8.

This was the third week of increases, and a jump of more than 5,000 from the previous week.

In the past three weeks, initial jobless claims were 9,337 (Dec. 18), 11,955 (Dec. 25), and 12,349 (Jan. 1).

The eight-week average for initial jobless claims is 10,534.

Continued jobless claims for the past week also increased to 57,157, up from 48,846 from the previous week.

The eight-week average for continued jobless claims is 42,895.