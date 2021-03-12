Ohio sees 5.3% unemployment rate in January

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the state’s unemployment rate in January.

According to the ODJFS, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.3% in January, compared to a revised 5.6% in December.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 28,900 over the month, from a revised 5,277,800 in December to 5,306,700 in January 2021.

The ODJFS also says the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 307,000, down from 321,000 in December. The number of unemployed has increased by 39,000 in the past 12 months from 268,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5% in January 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 6.3%, down from 6.7% in December, and up from 3.5% in January 2020.