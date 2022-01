COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The unemployment rate in Ohio dropped slightly in December.

The latest data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows that December’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in December, from 4.8% in November.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 256,000, down from 275,000 in November. The U.S. unemployment rate for December 2021 was 3.9%, down from 4.2% in November 2021, and down from 6.7% in December 2020.

Ohio’s employment increased 8,800 over the month from a revised 5,396,600 in November to 5,405,400 in December 2021.