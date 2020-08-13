Ohio sees additional 20,000 in initial jobless claims in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Initial jobless claims in Ohio continue to decline.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending Aug. 8, there were 20,969 initial jobless claims filed in the state.

That is 253,246 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The ODJFS also says Ohioans filed 374,751 continued jobless claims last week, which were 401,551 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 21 weeks is 1,604,708, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 21 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $5.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 778,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.

The ODJFS has also issued more than $5 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 514,000 PUA claimants.