Ohio Secretary of State to move forward with voter purge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State announced he will not be delaying the purge of the state’s voter list scheduled for just over two weeks from now.

Last week, voter rights advocates call for Secretary Frank LaRose to put the purge on hold until the list could be double checked.

They cited finding 4,500 people were listed on both the purge list and as active voters on the Secretary of State’s website.

LaRose said that’s because those 4,500 people actually responded to his office’s efforts to give them a last chance to update their registration, and that the list the voter rights advocates are using are not updated in real time like his website is.

LaRose also announced the number of updated registrations has grown from 4,500 to nearly 10,000 people as of Tuesday morning, and he said that shows his efforts are working.

Opponents said those are 10,000 people who are not dead nor have they moved out of state, which are the two primary reasons to purge people from the voter rolls

There are 235,000 people on the list for the Sept. 6 purge.