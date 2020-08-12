Ohio Secretary of State to give update on election preparations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is scheduled to give an update on the state’s election preparations for the November election at 10 a.m.

This year’s presidential Election Day is now less than 12 weeks away, but it is set to be a historic one with the increased amount of people who are expected to vote early and by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept. 18

Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Military and overseas absentee voting begins Oct. 5

Last day to register to vote

Last day to register to vote Oct. 6.

Early in-person voting beings

Absentee voting by mail begins

Early in-person voting beings Absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 31

Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail

Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail Nov. 2

Absentee ballot postmark deadline

Absentee ballot postmark deadline Nov. 3

General Election Day

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at BOE in person

Last month, LaRose was one of several politicians to oppose President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the 2020 election should be delayed.

