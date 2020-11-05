Ohio schools report 2,000 new coronavirus cases this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the eighth consecutive week, Ohio schools reported a record increase of coronavirus cases among students and staff members on Thursday, 2,010 new cases that elevate the state’s total to 7,068.
Since mid-September, the Ohio Department of Health has released case numbers for this school year from Ohio’s public districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions. Every week has seen a record increase in cumulative cases from the previous.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:
- Sept. 17: 319
- Sept. 24: 739 (+420)
- Oct. 1: 1,274 (+535)
- Oct. 8: 1,870 (+596)
- Oct. 15: 2,739 (+869)
- Oct. 22: 3,826 (+1,087)
- Oct. 29: 5,058 (+1,232)
- Nov. 5: 7,068 (+2,010)
Schools report cases to ODH on Tuesdays to be announced to the public on Thursdays. (See more information on the data in the dropdown below.)
Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, and ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m. However, the numbers a school reports to ODH may not be as recent as Tuesday.
Case criteria
ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. This means the number of “new” cases each week is not guaranteed to be the weekly difference between “cumulative” totals. More info
4,333 (61%) of Ohio’s cases are students and 2,735 (39%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.
992 schools, districts, etc. have reported at least one COVID-19 case this school year, an increase of 108 since last week. Three large public districts in the Columbus area lead the state in cumulative cases: Olentangy Local Schools (140), Dublin City Schools (105) and South-Western City Schools (102).
ODH on Thursday also reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases statewide: 4,961. And every Ohio county is now labeled with having "high incidence" of the virus. But Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news briefing that "we're not seeing that much spread in schools." Instead, he says the state is suffering the most from community spread and spread among "formal contacts."