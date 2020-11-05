Ohio schools report 2,000 new coronavirus cases this week

Teacher Nicole Faubel teaches second graders during a math class at Stark Elementary School on September 16, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the eighth consecutive week, Ohio schools reported a record increase of coronavirus cases among students and staff members on Thursday, 2,010 new cases that elevate the state’s total to 7,068.

Since mid-September, the Ohio Department of Health has released case numbers for this school year from Ohio’s public districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions. Every week has seen a record increase in cumulative cases from the previous.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17 : 319

: 319 Sept. 24 : 739 (+420)

: 739 (+420) Oct. 1 : 1,274 (+535)

: 1,274 (+535) Oct. 8 : 1,870 (+596)

: 1,870 (+596) Oct. 15 : 2,739 (+869)

: 2,739 (+869) Oct. 22 : 3,826 (+1,087)

: 3,826 (+1,087) Oct. 29 : 5,058 (+1,232)

: 5,058 (+1,232) Nov. 5: 7,068 (+2,010)

Schools report cases to ODH on Tuesdays to be announced to the public on Thursdays. (See more information on the data in the dropdown below.)

▼ Expand: About ODH’s school data ▼ Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, and ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m. However, the numbers a school reports to ODH may not be as recent as Tuesday.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff members who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Staff includes teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. This means the number of “new” cases each week is not guaranteed to be the weekly difference between “cumulative” totals. More info

4,333 (61%) of Ohio’s cases are students and 2,735 (39%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

992 schools, districts, etc. have reported at least one COVID-19 case this school year, an increase of 108 since last week. Three large public districts in the Columbus area lead the state in cumulative cases: Olentangy Local Schools (140), Dublin City Schools (105) and South-Western City Schools (102).

ODH on Thursday also reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases statewide: 4,961. And every Ohio county is now labeled with having "high incidence" of the virus. But Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news briefing that "we're not seeing that much spread in schools." Instead, he says the state is suffering the most from community spread and spread among "formal contacts."