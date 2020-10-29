COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio schools added a record 1,232 coronavirus cases among students and staff this past week, the Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday, increasing the statewide total this school year to 5,058.

3,146 of Ohio’s cumulative cases are students (62%) and 1,912 are staff members (38%), which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. This week’s increase is the highest of the seven weeks that ODH has reported numbers.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17 : 319

: 319 Sept. 24 : 739 (+420)

: 739 (+420) Oct. 1 : 1,274 (+535)

: 1,274 (+535) Oct. 8 : 1,870 (+596)

: 1,870 (+596) Oct. 15 : 2,739 (+869)

: 2,739 (+869) Oct. 22 : 3,826 (+1,087)

: 3,826 (+1,087) Oct. 29: 5,058 (+1,232)

Schools report cases to ODH on Tuesdays to be announced to the public on Thursdays. (See more information on the data in the dropdown below.)

▼ Expand: About ODH’s school data ▼ Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, and ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m. However, the numbers a school reports to ODH may not be as recent as Tuesday.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff members who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Staff includes teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. This means the number of “new” cases each week is not guaranteed to be the weekly difference between “cumulative” totals. More info

884 schools, which include public districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions, have reported cases this school year, an increase of 122 since last week.

Three public districts in Central Ohio continue to be among the top schools in the state in cumulative cases, in part because they have some of the largest student populations.

Olentangy Local Schools (115) leads the state, South-Western City Schools (84) ranks second and Dublin City Schools (81) ranks fourth. Westerville City Schools (41) rounds out the top 10.

ODH on Thursday also reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, 3,590. Also, a record 43 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now at Level 3 on ODH’s color-coded advisory system because of “very high” exposure and spread of the virus.

Help for vulnerable students

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced a new supplemental tutoring program to help students with learning disabilities, a group particularly disadvantaged by remote learning during the pandemic.

Learning Aid Ohio is aimed at students with individual education plans (IEPs).

“Many children can struggle with remote learning, but children with IEPs are often also losing needed in-person support, such as individualized instruction, behavioral support or occupational therapy,” DeWine said at his coronavirus briefing.

Starting Monday, eligible families can apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding to cover the costs of tutoring and other support. After filling out an application, families can browse for tutors that best fit the needs of their child.

Go to learningohio.com for more information on how to apply and how to become a provider.