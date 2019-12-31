Ohio State School for the Blind Marching Band to lead Outback Bowl parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ohio State School for the Blind Band, which is the only blind marching band in the world, is getting ready for their performance during the Outback Bowl parade.

The group will be the lead band in the Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade and will be part of a massed band performance at halftime.

The band’s members are in grades 7 through 12 and come from all over the state of Ohio. They will be guided by community volunteers.

“We are excited to host this group of talented young people as part of our halftime show and New Year’s Eve Parade,” said Outback Bowl President and CEO Jim McVay. “It is a great opportunity to showcase their abilities on a big stage.”

The Outback Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 in Raymond James Stadium.

For more information on the bowl game, visit outbackbowl.com.

LATEST STORIES: