Malls, retailers reopen in Ohio today; here’s what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/WCMH)– For the first time in weeks, malls and retail stores can open to the public Tuesday in Ohio.

After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 90 percent of the state’s economy will be back open, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. That means some of the more than one million unemployed residents in Ohio can go back to work.

Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies, and it won’t be shopping as normal quite yet.

What will be different?

Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers. (There are some exceptions in some cases that have to do with worker safety.)

Malls and retail stores must follow strict new rules including social distancing of six feet between everyone in the store.

Store capacity will be limited.

Some stores may have a time limit on shopping.

Stores are required to have hand sanitizer available and must clean thoroughly throughout the day.

Some stores may require customers to wear masks.

Some individual retailers in malls may choose to stay closed or have their own hours of operation.

Which large retail locations will reopen in Central Ohio?

What will reopen next in Ohio?

May 15: Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas

May 15: Outdoor dining at restaurants

My 21: Indoor dining at restaurants