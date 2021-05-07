Ohio Republicans call on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to resign after censuring him for impeachment vote

In this image from video, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The central committee of Ohio’s Republican Party is calling for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to resign and has censured him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in February.

The committee passed two resolutions Friday. The first, passed on a nearly unanimous vote, censured Gonzalez and the other nine Republican U.S. representatives who voted to impeach Trump for his actions that led to the Capitol riots in January. The second vote, which passed on a narrower margin, called on Gonzalez to resign.

Gonzalez, who represents the 16th district in northeast Ohio, is already facing a primary challenger in his reelection bid: Max Tiller, a former Trump aide who has earned an endorsement from the former president.

The resolution censuring Gonzalez and the others called the impeachment — the second of Trump’s term — “meritless, unprecedented, unconstitutional and purposeless,” according to an Associated Press report. The House impeachment vote came just days before Trump left office.

Leading the meeting was state party chairman Bob Paduchik, a Trump adviser who took over the role from Jane Timken, another Trump loyalist who recently stepped down to run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Before the meeting, Timken posted a tweet supporting the censure, but she has been criticized for not speaking out against Gonzalez sooner — most notably by former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is running against Timken in the Republican primary.

As President Trump's hand-picked Party Chair who traveled 150,000 miles across Ohio supporting his agenda, I fully agree with the censure of Anthony Gonzalez.



The impeachment was a sham that betrayed the Constitution and went against Ohioans' interests. — Jane Timken (@JaneyMurph) May 7, 2021

Tomorrow the Ohio Republican Party will finally vote to censure Anthony Gonzalez for his vote on the sham impeachment of President Trump.



Question: Why did Jane Timken refuse to censure Gonzalez when she was Chairman? She clearly had time to do so. So what’s the real reason? 🤔 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) May 6, 2021

Timken and Mandel are among those running to replace Rob Portman, who has announced he will retire.

Gonzalez, 36, is a former Ohio State and NFL player serving out his second term in the House. In a statement in February explaining his impeachment vote, Gonzalez blamed Trump for helping organize and incite the rioters. The riot came as Gonzalez and other House and Senate members were counting the electoral votes to certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

“When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President’s lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment,” Gonzalez said in his statement.

For weeks before the riots, including in a speech right before they happened, Trump had been pushing a series of unproven claims about election fraud.

Trump has resumed similar comments this week.