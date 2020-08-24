Ohio House Republicans start effort to impeach Governor DeWine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio House Republicans are starting an effort to impeach Governor Mike DeWine over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort is being led by Rep. John Becker and is supported by Reps. Paul Zeltwanger and Nino Vitale, according to a website set up in favor of the effort.

A spokesperson for Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp issued a statement Monday morning, but didn’t explicitly condemn or support the effort.

Each member has the constitutional authority to introduce what they want and work the legislative process from there. I can tell you the Speaker shares the concerns of many members of the caucus regarding executive branch overreach, in particular with respect to some of the health orders that have been issued, and he has voiced those concerns directly to the governor. Taylor Jach, Majority Press Secretary

Governor DeWine’s spokesperson, Dan Tierney, issued the following statement:

Governor DeWine is focused on saving lives during the pandemic. He is focused on helping the economy and getting Ohioans back to work. That is what he is focused on. Not this.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken condemned Rep. Becker.

“It is despicable that anyone who considers themself to be conservative would make an attempt to impeach Governor DeWine. In a time of harsh political division, and an important election year, Republicans should be united. Ohio and the world have witnessed an unprecedented global pandemic – one that Governor DeWine has done a great job at leading us through. The attack by John Becker and his allies is a baseless, feeble attempt at creating attention for themselves, and it shifts the focus away from what should be the top priority for real Republicans: re-electing President Trump.”

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes issued a statement, saying Republican dysfunction has reached a new low.