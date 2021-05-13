Ohio reports nearly 20,000 initial jobless claims in the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were nearly 20,000 initial jobless claims in Ohio during the last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 19,926 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims for the week ending May 8.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 60 weeks is 3,302,876, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 231,915 continued jobless claims last week, which was 544,387 fewer than the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The ODJFS says it has also provided 178,583 Ohioans with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in the last week.

According to the ODJFS, over the last 60 weeks, it has distributed over $9.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 997,000 Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.8 billion in PUA payments to over 1 million Ohioans.