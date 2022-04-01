COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-2022 season.

The ODH identified the child as an 8-month-old boy from Ashland County. The Ashland County Health Department investigated the death.

According to the ODH there have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations in the state so far this flu season. During the same time period last year, which saw an unusually low amount of influenza compared to more typical flu seasons, there were 108 reported cases.

“COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, staying home, hand washing, school closures, reduced travel, increased ventilation of indoor spaces, and physical distancing, likely contributed to the decline in 2020-21 flu incidence and hospitalizations,” the ODH stated in a release.

At this point in the 2019-20 flu season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations, according to the ODH.

For more information about flu and flu activity in Ohio go to: www.flu.ohio.gov.