COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported its first death from monkeypox on Thursday.

The case is potentially the second known death from monkeypox in the U.S., as only one other has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, 26 deaths have been confirmed.

The spread of monkeypox in Ohio is tracked on the ODH’s online dashboard. Since May 29, 276 monkeypox cases have been reported to the ODH. Cuyahoga County leads with the most cases at 140, then Franklin County with 44, Summit County with 16 and Hamilton County with 14.

As of Sept. 29, there have been 28 hospitalizations, with the age range of those who have fallen ill from 18 to 69. More than 95% of cases have been male, with just 4% being female.

The Department of Health said monkeypox is “spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash will change and turn to scabs before healing. Some people may get flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. Sometimes, people get a rash first, then get other symptoms.”

Although a vaccine is available, it remains scarce, with local health departments offering clinics as new doses become available.