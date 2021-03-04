Ohio Rep. Householder announces legislation that will ‘hold county boards of health accountable’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State Representative Larry Householder announced new legislation, Thursday, that he says will “hold county boards of health accountable.”

The bill would allow a board of county commissioners to end or modify any countywide order issued by the board of health.

“Unelected boards need to be held accountable by elected officials, such as our county commissioners who are chosen by the people they serve, to make decisions,” said Householder.

Householder was removed as House Speaker and received no committee assignments this General Assembly. Householder is currently under indictment for his alleged part in a $60 million dollar bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors claim Householder and several others orchestrated a racketeering scheme to get elected and pass House Bill 6, a one-billion-dollar nuclear bailout.

Householder was removed as House Speaker but remains a Representative. On Wednesday House Speaker Bob Cupp said there was no update on Householder’s possible removal from the house.

The legislation now awaits a bill number and referral to a House standing committee.