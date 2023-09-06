HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Huzzah! The Ohio Renaissance Festival is back to transport guests each weekend this fall to the days of knights and queens.

Returning for a 34rd season, the festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29. This year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering home-made crafts and several special events.

Admission

General admission tickets are available for $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 12 when purchased online here, and $32 for adults and $12 for children ages 5 to 12 when purchased at the festival’s ticket booth. Children under 5 are free.

Tickets purchased at the festival include a 3.5% fee when paying with credit card. Tickets purchased online must be printed before arriving or available for scanning on a mobile device as a screenshot.

Group tickets for schools, scouts, birthday parties, family reunions, corporate events, or friendly get-togethers are available for a minimum of 15 people beginning at a 25% discount of $21 for adults and $8 for children. Admission is valid for any weekend, and all group members are not required to attend on the same day.

A season pass, known as an “ORFans Membership,” offering unlimited admission for $150 has sold out for this year’s festival.

Artisans, food & drink

Knights in search for new hand-assembled armory goods should head to Badger Blades in Poet’s Crossing and Legacy Forge in Troll Crossing, while maidens can purchase new frocks at the Damsel in this Dress in Bard’s Lane and Sofi’s Stitches in Wanderer’s Way. A series of toys and game shops, like the Wooden Dragon Toy Shoppe in the Upson Downs, and jewelry spots, like at King of the Crown in Poet’s Crossing, also line the streets of the 16th-century village. View all artisan offerings here.

Lords and ladies on a quest for savory offerings can head New World Knoll in the Upson Downs for turkey legs, to Roadhouse Bar-B-Q in Bard’s Lane for pulled pork and smoked turkey, to Archibald Drake’s in Poet’s Crossing for fish & chips and to Gypsy Rice in the Whimsy Woods for falafel and bread pudding.

Guests can also uncover sweet treats at Fat Friar’s in Troll Crossing for funnel cakes and at The Queen’s Cream in Bard’s Lane for soft serve ice cream. Guinness, Rhinegeist and other brews will be on site at the village, along with non-alcoholic beverages, like Pepsi, Pure Leaf Tea and Gatorade. View all festival foods, beverages, pubs and taverns here.

Entertainment

Twenty-two stages are enchanting the village with more than 150 daily performances featuring, pirates, archery, animals, jousting and more. “Equestrian Chaos,” an action packed stunt riding show, and a full-armored joust featuring hard-hitting competitive jousting, horsemanship, pageantry and sportsmanship light up the Guinness Arena of Champions.

High atop the village’s aerial rig, “High Flying Fools” combines comedy, feats of strength, aerial silks & lyra into one crowd pleasing performance in the Whimsy Woods. At the Tipsy Cauldron, “Axel the Sot,” the original drunken sailor, is back from sea and ready to present his newest jokes. View all live entertainment, from music and comedy to acrobats and dance, here.

Special events

From feasts to pub crawls, the village is home to a number of celebrations to add a special twist to your time-traveling adventure. Festival-goers can enjoy a five-course dinner show from 3 to 5 p.m. each day at the Royal Feast, featuring delectable starters, a diverse array of entrées and dessert.

At the adults-only Naughty Bawdy Pub Show, guests can participate in mix of songs to make you blush, dirty jokes, and ear-reddening interactive show elements, performed by the Sirens, Friar Finnegan and Axel the Sot. Then, embark of a magical journey whiskey, bourbon, and scotch at the Whiskey Witches of Willy-Nilly Tasting. View all special events here.

Hours, parking & map

The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located in Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73. The park is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free.

Zoom in and out of the village’s interactive map here to find where your 16th-century journey will take you.