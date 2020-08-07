Ohio Renaissance Festival canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2020 season of the Ohio Renaissance Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Friday.

With the health and safety of all of you being first and foremost in our minds, we the owners/management have made this difficult decision. We have spent much of our time ensuring a safe environment for revelry and fun. However, at the end of the day, we cannot justify putting the public, our participants, or employees at risk.

ORF has always prided itself in offering first-rate, high-quality entertainment for everyone. Many of our performers have made the decision to bow out for this season and we respect them for putting their health and family first. It’s going to be a long year, one that we will not soon forget. This was a tough choice to make, but in the end, we are doing what we feel is right for the festival and our guests.

Please stay safe and healthy because we want to experience 2021 with all of you! Wear your masks, keep socially distancing, and we look forward to seeing you in the village next year for an even bigger and better season of the beloved Ohio Renaissance Festival.

Ohio Renaissance Festival