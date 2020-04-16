Ohio releases numbers on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has launched a portal showing the amount of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in each of the state’s long-term facilities. 

According to the ODH’s website, there are a total of 25 confirmed cases in Franklin County, with 10 coming from the Mill Run Facility in Hilliard. 

There is a single case in Delaware County, and none in Licking County.  

Across the state there are more than 700 cases in long-term facilities.  

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had ordered these numbers to become public earlier this week. 

As of Wednesday, there are 7,791 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, leading to 361 deaths. A total of 2,237 hospitalizations have been reported.

