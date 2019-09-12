Ohio releases 2019 school report cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has released its annual report cards for school districts around the state.
The Ohio Department of Education’s report unveiled Thursday uses an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates.
Grades for school districts in Central Ohio include:
- Columbus City Schools — D
- Bexley City — B
- Cancal Winchester Local — C
- Dublin City Schools — B
- Gahanna-Jefferson City — B
- Grandview Heights — A
- Groveport Madison — D
- Hamilton Local — C
- Hilliard City — B
- New Albany-Plain Local — A
- Reynoldsburg City — C
- South-Western City — C
- Upper Arlington City — B
- Westerville City — C
- Whitehall City — D
- Worthington City — B
- Delaware City — B
- Olentangy Local — A
Columbus City Schools improved on their F grade they received in 2018, with a D for the 2019 year.
To see the full report, click here: Ohio Report Cards