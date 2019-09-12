Ohio releases 2019 school report cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has released its annual report cards for school districts around the state.

The Ohio Department of Education’s report unveiled Thursday uses an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates.

Grades for school districts in Central Ohio include:

Columbus City Schools — D

Bexley City — B

Cancal Winchester Local — C

Dublin City Schools — B

Gahanna-Jefferson City — B

Grandview Heights — A

Groveport Madison — D

Hamilton Local — C

Hilliard City — B

New Albany-Plain Local — A

Reynoldsburg City — C

South-Western City — C

Upper Arlington City — B

Westerville City — C

Whitehall City — D

Worthington City — B

Delaware City — B

Olentangy Local — A

Columbus City Schools improved on their F grade they received in 2018, with a D for the 2019 year.

To see the full report, click here: Ohio Report Cards