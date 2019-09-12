Ohio releases 2019 school report cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has released its annual report cards for school districts around the state. 

The Ohio Department of Education’s report unveiled Thursday uses an A-to-F scale to grade schools overall and on components such as achievement on state tests and graduation rates. 

Grades for school districts in Central Ohio include: 

  • Columbus City Schools — D
  • Bexley City — B
  • Cancal Winchester Local — C
  • Dublin City Schools — B 
  • Gahanna-Jefferson City — B
  • Grandview Heights — A
  • Groveport Madison — D
  • Hamilton Local — C
  • Hilliard City — B 
  • New Albany-Plain Local — A
  • Reynoldsburg City — C 
  • South-Western City — C
  • Upper Arlington City — B 
  • Westerville City — C 
  • Whitehall City — D
  • Worthington City — B
  • Delaware City — B
  • Olentangy Local  — A  

Columbus City Schools improved on their F grade they received in 2018, with a D for the 2019 year.

To see the full report, click here: Ohio Report Cards 

