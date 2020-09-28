Ohio receiving nearly $325 million in funds for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS – On Monday, Ohio received the approval of nearly $325 million by the controlling board to further aid the state’s response to the health and economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding was also approved for voter education efforts and to support women-owned and veteran friendly businesses.

“This is much needed funding as we continue to mitigate the effects of this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington). “The investment into crucial sectors such as public health, mental and behavioral health, adult and senior care, workforce development, election education, and small businesses, are important to maintaining the health and well-being of our communities and economy during this critical time.”

The controlling board voted to approve the following funding items:

· $81.5 million of federal CARES Act funds to the Ohio Department of Health to expand the state’s COVID-19 testing capabilities

· $45 million to the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services for the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act to promote job creation and $141.6 million to supplement the state’s unemployment program

· $31 million to the Departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Higher Education, and Education to address the behavioral health impacts of COVID-19

· $15.2 million in relief payments for Adult Day Care and Senior Centers

· $10 million direct loan to reopen the East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, which will provide critical medical care and create an estimated 300 jobs

· $1.1 million to the Secretary of State for the Citizens Education Fund to promote election information to the public

· $120,000 to upgrade existing employment systems to accommodate women-owned and veteran-friendly businesses